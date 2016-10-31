SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA booked a quarterly net loss of 111 million reais ($35 million) on Monday due to one-time costs related to staff cuts, used aircraft writedowns and a corruption settlement with U.S. and Brazilian authorities.

Embraer said in a securities filing that excluding those one-time expenses its third-quarter adjusted net income would have been 256 million reais, little changed from a year earlier.

