SAO PAULO May 2 U.S. regional jet operator Republic Airways Holdings Inc, the biggest operator of commercial aircraft made by Embraer SA, will expand its fleet this year through leasing arrangements, Embraer's Chief Financial Officer Jose Filippo said on Tuesday.

Republic announced on Monday that it had emerged from Chapter 11 restructuring with a fleet of 170 Embraer E-Jets and it planned to add 18 more by the end of 2017. In November, Embraer said it had transferred an order for 24 E-175 aircraft from Republic to United Airlines. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, Editing by Franklin Paul)