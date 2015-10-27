(Updates with CFO comments, share performance)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA posted a third-quarter net loss of $110 million on
Tuesday, as the country's weaker currency improved long-term
profitability but drove up tax obligations.
Excluding the one-time tax impact of Brazil's plunging
currency, Embraer reported a profit of $72 million, better than
the average forecast of a $55 million profit in a poll of
analysts, who rarely consider the currency's short-term tax
effect.
Embraer shares rose 3.1 percent in Sao Paulo, nearing an
all-time high.
The sharp depreciation of the Brazilian real helps
Embraer's export-focused business, with revenue overwhelmingly
in dollars and costs such as labor denominated in reais, but it
has made quarterly earnings far more volatile.
The real has tumbled 22 percent against the U.S. dollar in
the quarter and lost almost 40 percent in a year.
Revenue edged up just 4 percent from a year earlier, due to
flagging revenue from domestic defense programs. Profitability
sank for the KC-390 military cargo jet program, which bills the
Brazilian government in reais but pays many suppliers in
dollars.
The weakening exchange rate triggered an accounting revision
for the KC-390 program that knocked $30 million off earnings in
the quarter, Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo told
journalists on a conference call.
After a lengthy holdup this year as the government
reprogramed payments for the KC-390, Filippo said the program
has resumed test flights, with a prototype taking to the air for
a second time on Monday.
The long-term benefits of a weaker Brazilian currency have
provided clear tailwinds for Embraer's earnings, reducing the
cost of development, assembly and administration in dollars.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
16 percent from a year earlier to $158 million, close to
analysts' average estimate of $163 million.
EBITDA equaled 12.6 percent of revenue so far this year,
well within Embraer's annual target of 12-13 percent going into
the fourth quarter, which is often the strongest of the year.
On Tuesday, the company reiterated all of its financial and
delivery guidance for 2015.
