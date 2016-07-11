SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA booked a firm order for four current-generation E190 aircraft from Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), worth $199 million at list prices, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Embraer announced in a separate filing that Indonesia's Kalstar Aviation had ordered five next-generation E190 aircraft for delivery beginning in early 2020, with options for another five aircraft of the same model. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)