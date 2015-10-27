SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazil's Embraer SA
, the world's No.3 commercial planemaker, has sold out
its E-Jet production this year and is likely to do so again next
year, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told analysts on a
Tuesday conference call after reporting quarterly earnings.
By winning a string of regional jet sales campaigns over
rivals Bombardier Inc and the aviation subsidiary of
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Embraer has set itself up
to "at least maintain" current E-Jet production levels, he said.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bill Rigby)