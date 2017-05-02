BRIEF-China Finance Online Co Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million
SAO PAULO May 2 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has seen "great activity" in sales campaigns for its commercial aircraft in the United States and elsewhere, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva told analysts on a Tuesday earnings call.
Silva also said he was "very confident" that Embraer would get its first order from outside Latin America this year for the KC-390 military cargo jet currently in development. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.