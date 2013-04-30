BRIEF-Meritor names David Parry to its board of directors
* Meritor names David C. Parry to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 30 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's biggest maker of regional jets, should be able to at least maintain production levels of its commercial jets after an order for at least 30 planes from United Continental Holdings Inc's United Airlines, Chief Executive Frederico Curado said on a Tuesday conference call to discuss earnings.
* Meritor names David C. Parry to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Asset Mortgage capital corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* IDT Corp qtrly revenue of $367.6 million compared to $382.5 million