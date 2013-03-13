BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners declares Q4 cash distribution of $0.68 per limited partner unit
* Delek Logistics Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
SAO PAULO, March 13 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA does not expect budget debates in Washington to affect the $428 million contract it recently won from the U.S. Air Force to supply light attack planes in Afghanistan, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told analysts on Wednesday.
* Delek Logistics Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Delek US Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc's senior vice president of engineering, Amit Singhal, has left the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation, stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, Recode reported, citing sources.