BRASILIA Feb 14 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Tuesday that Norwegian airline Widerøe will be the first to fly its next-generation E190-E2 jet, which is scheduled to enter service in the first half of next year.

Widerøe signed a firm order for three E190-E2 aircraft last month and has purchase rights for 12 more planes in the re-engined E2 family. Embraer said the order has a potential list price value of up to $873 million if all orders are exercised.

The airline, owned by an investor group led by Torghatten ASA, will fly the new jet in a single-class 114-seat format, Embraer said.

Embraer launched the E2 program in 2013 with a firm order for the E190-E2 from International Lease Finance Corp , but it had not announced which airline would be the first to fly it.

Embraer ended 2016 with 275 firm orders and 287 additional options for the E2 family, which includes the E195-E2 and E175-E2, entering service in 2019 and 2021 respectively. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)