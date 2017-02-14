(Adds details of entry into service, E2 program)
BRASILIA Feb 14 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA
said on Tuesday that Norwegian airline Widerøe will
be the first to fly its next-generation E190-E2 jet, which is
scheduled to enter service in the first half of next year.
Widerøe signed a firm order for three E190-E2 aircraft last
month and has purchase rights for 12 more planes in the
re-engined E2 family. Embraer said the order has a potential
list price value of up to $873 million if all orders are
exercised.
The airline, owned by an investor group led by Torghatten
ASA, will fly the new jet in a single-class 114-seat
format, Embraer said.
Embraer launched the E2 program in 2013 with a firm order
for the E190-E2 from International Lease Finance Corp
, but it had not announced which airline would be the
first to fly it.
Embraer ended 2016 with 275 firm orders and 287 additional
options for the E2 family, which includes the E195-E2 and
E175-E2, entering service in 2019 and 2021 respectively.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Additional reporting by Brad
Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)