SAO PAULO, April 27 Brazil's Embraer,
the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, continues to
expect new regional E-jet orders to keep pace with deliveries
this year, the company's chief executive said on a Friday
conference call with journalists.
Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado said a
first-quarter drop in the ratio of new E-jet orders to
deliveries, a gauge of sales strength known as book-to-bill, was
not a cause for concern.
Embraer reported on Thursday that first-quarter profit fell
from a year earlier as a heavier tax burden and rising labor
costs offset a strong mix of deliveries.
