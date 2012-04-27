SAO PAULO, April 27 Brazil's Embraer, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, continues to expect new regional E-jet orders to keep pace with deliveries this year, the company's chief executive said on a Friday conference call with journalists.

Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado said a first-quarter drop in the ratio of new E-jet orders to deliveries, a gauge of sales strength known as book-to-bill, was not a cause for concern.

Embraer reported on Thursday that first-quarter profit fell from a year earlier as a heavier tax burden and rising labor costs offset a strong mix of deliveries.

