* New center to streamline services, boost customer loyalty
* Services could double as share of regional jet revenue
By Brad Haynes
SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Oct 8 Brazil's
Embraer, the world's largest maker of regional jets,
unveiled a new aircraft support center on Monday, betting that
services can bolster customer loyalty in a market with
aggressive new entrants.
By streamlining services through a 24-hour support center at
the planemaker's headquarters outside Sao Paulo, Embraer aims to
expand the unit's focus from emergency parts replacement to
higher-value training and engineering for flight operations.
The center is part of a plan to double the share of services
in Embraer's regional jet revenue within five years, Luiz
Hamilton Lima, vice president of services and support for
commercial aviation, said in an interview. Services made up
about 10 percent of Embraer's commercial jet revenue in 2010 and
2011.
Beyond a short-term boost to revenue, the company's push on
services is meant to drive customer loyalty ahead of launches by
new rivals, like Russia's Sukhoi and Japan's Mitsubishi Aircraft
Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Both
companies will soon introduce commercial jets in the 70 to 120
seat segment.
"This market will become more and more competitive," Lima
said. "We want to consolidate our position as No. 1 in revenue
in the segment."
Embraer made two-thirds of the regional jets delivered
worldwide in 2011, more than twice as many as Canada's
Bombardier.
But a fragile global economy has slowed regional jet orders
to a trickle. Embraer's Chief Executive Frederico Curado said in
July that he had begun to feel pressure to lower prices as a
result of stiffer competition.
BENCHMARKING AMAZON
The emphasis on customer service in commercial aviation
follows a similar shift in executive aviation, where Embraer has
invested in pilot training and support to cling to its slipping
share of a weak private jet market.
Lima said the planemaker is also trying to tap demand for
its more sophisticated airline services, such as optimizing
flight paths for fuel efficiency and managing maintenance plans
to reduce aircraft down time.
While there are 29 service centers worldwide for Embraer's
regional jets, Lima envisions the center in Sao Jose dos Campos
as the nerve center of global operations, tracking each
airline's needs and suggesting value-added services.
"I want to be benchmarking against Amazon," said Lima,
marveling at the customer profiling of the online retailer. "You
buy a pacifier and the next thing you know, they're selling you
baby clothing and special parenting books."
On a recent visit by Reuters to the new support center, Lima
stood at the back of the facility, which resembles a control
room from the space program. Rows of three-screen terminals
faced a full-wall map of Embraer jets undergoing maintenance,
each with flashing real-time status updates.
Details about the facility were presented on Monday to
attendees at a Paris conference of Embraer's airline customers.
The company did not disclose its investment in the center.
Embraer initially staffed the facility with 100 employees,
but Lima said by March it should employ 200. The additional
staffers will work with Embraer suppliers to speed up diagnosis
and response time for grounded jets.