WASHINGTON, Feb 28 The U.S. Air Force said
on Tuesday it was canceling a $355 million contract awarded to
Sierra Nevada Corp and Brazil's Embraer for 20
light-support aircraft, citing problems with documents used to
make the decision.
The Air Force said it would terminate the contract,
effective Friday, and investigate the contract award decision,
which is being challenged in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims by
competitor Hawker Beechcraft.
"While we pursue perfection, we sometimes fall
short, and when we do we will take corrective action," Air Force
Secretary Michael Donley said in a statement. "Since the
acquisition is still in litigation, I can only say that the Air
Force Senior Acquisition Executive, David Van Buren, is not
satisfied with the quality of the documentation supporting the
award decision."
General Donald Hoffman, commander of Air Force Materiel
Command, has ordered an investigation, said Air Force
spokeswoman Jennifer Cassidy. She declined to give further
details since the bids submitted to the Air Force contained
proprietary data from the companies.
News of the termination is a setback for the Air Force's
acquisition team, which had struggled to rebuild its reputation
after a series of embarrassing reversals during a high-stakes
battle between Boeing Co and Europe's EADS to
build 179 aerial refueling aircraft for the U.S. military.
"We have seen this movie before," said Richard Aboulafia, an
analyst with Virginia-based Teal Group. He noted that recent
violence in Afghanistan had already raised troubling questions
about U.S. Air Force plans to buy aircraft for Afghanistan.
The Air Force on Dec. 30 awarded privately held Sierra
Nevada and Brazilian plane maker Embraer an order for 20 A-29
Super Tucano aircraft, as well as ground training devices and
support, to be used in Afghanistan.
It issued a stop-work order in January after Hawker
Beechcraft filed a lawsuit challenging the decision, but said at
the time it believed the competition and source selection
evaluation had been fair, open and transparent.
Sierra Nevada, prime contractor on the bid with Embraer, on
Tuesday said it was disappointed by the Air Force decision and
remained convinced that its plane was the only one that met the
Air Force's requirements.
"We know that our submission fully met the requirements of
the U.S Air Force Request for Proposal (RFP) and that Sierra
Nevada Corporation fully complied with the RFP process as set
out by the U.S. Air Force," said Taco Gilbert, a retired Air
Force general who heads Sierra Nevada's intelligence,
surveillance and reconnaissance business.
Hawker welcomed the news and said the Air Force had said it
could compete for the work.
"We look forward to competing for this contract as this
important initiative moves forward," Bill Boisture, the
company's chairman, said in a statement.
Hawker had offered its AT-6 light attack aircraft in the
competition, arguing it would cost 25 percent less to acquire
and would be "dramatically more cost effective" to maintain than
the Embraer plane.
It said the contract award to Sierra Nevada would jeopardize
1,400 jobs in Kansas and other states and idle one of the last
manufacturing facilities in the United States capable of
building a propeller-driven U.S. military aircraft.
The Air Force notified Hawker in November that its aircraft
was not in the competitive range and had been disqualified.
Sierra Nevada said in a statement this month that the Air
Force had found "multiple deficiencies and significant
weaknesses" with the Hawker aircraft.
It was not immediately clear whether the issues cited with
the documentation of the Air Force decision involved the Air
Force's handling of the issue, or whether there were problems in
material submitted by the contractors.
Embraer has said its A-29 Super Tucano was built for
counterinsurgency missions and is currently used by five air
forces, and others have placed orders.
