SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said operations were returning to normal at its main factory in the state of Sao Paulo on Monday after workers ended a nearly five-day strike.

The metalworkers union of Sao Jose dos Campos said workers at the factory voted to lift the strike at an early Monday meeting, but will continue to press for a 10 percent salary increase in labor courts.

Embraer had stood firm on its final offer of a 7.4 percent raise. Inflation in Brazil is running over 6.5 percent annually.

Representatives for Embraer said operations at the factory were back to normal by midday on Monday, and the company will evaluate the financial impact of the strike in coming days.

Embraer said on Saturday the strike had stopped it from delivering planes, processing bills and conducting other "critical operations." Union workers declared the strike starting late Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado told analysts on Nov. 6 that Embraer had "some slack" in its production so far this year to hit 2014 delivery targets even, if the strike continued for "a few days."

Embraer shares fell 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)