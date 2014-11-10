(Adds detail on pay during stoppage)

SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Monday that operations were returning to normal at its main factory in the state of Sao Paulo after workers ended a strike that lasted nearly five days.

The metal workers union of Sao Jose dos Campos said workers at the factory voted to stop the strike at a meeting early on Monday, but will continue to press for a 10 percent salary increase in labor courts.

Embraer stood firm on its final offer of a 7.4 percent raise. Inflation in Brazil is running at more than 6.5 percent annually.

Representatives for Embraer said operations at the factory were back to normal by midday on Monday. The company will not discount wages for the days workers missed, when union leaders blocked the factory doors.

Embraer said on Saturday the strike had stopped it from delivering planes, processing bills and conducting other "critical operations." Union workers started the strike late on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado told analysts on Nov. 6 that Embraer had "some slack" to hit 2014 delivery targets, even if the strike continued for "a few days." (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Andre Grenon)