SAO PAULO, April 27 Brazil's Embraer, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, does not expect recently announced tax cuts to have a "huge impact" on earnings in 2012, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado told analysts on a conference call that it would take a while for a lower payroll tax rate to take effect, postponing the potential impact on financial results this year.

Earlier this month, shares of Embraer jumped to their highest level in nearly four years after President Dilma Rousseff announced a new package of tax cuts and subsidized loans to boost Brazilian manufacturers. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)