SAO PAULO, April 29 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, booked an order from United Airlines on Monday for 30 regional jets, the latest in a string of orders for smaller aircraft by major U.S. airlines.

The E-175 jets will form part of the United Express fleet controlled by industry leader United Continental. The order includes options for as many as 40 additional aircraft for a total of $2.9 billion at current list prices.