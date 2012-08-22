Aug 22 Enbridge Inc on Wednesday sold C$400 million ($403 million) in 30-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.24 percent notes, due Aug. 27, 2042, were priced at 99.932 to yield 4.244 percent, or 180 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint bookrunning managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia.