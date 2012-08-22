UPDATE 5-Oil rises, but growing U.S. output threatens rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
Aug 22 Enbridge Inc on Wednesday sold C$400 million ($403 million) in 30-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 4.24 percent notes, due Aug. 27, 2042, were priced at 99.932 to yield 4.244 percent, or 180 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The joint bookrunning managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia.
BAGHDAD, Feb 20 Iraq and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to study the construction of a pipeline to export crude oil from the northern Iraqi fields of Kirkuk via Iran, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 The Brazilian government has no available money to replenish depleted public stocks of food and will not buy staples such as grains anytime soon, despite an expected record crop this year, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Monday.