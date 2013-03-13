BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.02
Feb 27 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
March 13 EMC Corp : * CEO says pivotal company will be 69 percent owned by EMC, 31 percent owned by
VMware Inc * CEO says plan would be to take pivotal public, to create its own equity to
potentially attract a strategic investor
Feb 27 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
* Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust's misleading comments about value creating proposal
* Goodfellow reports its results for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2016