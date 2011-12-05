* Data storage industry to recover faster than you think -CEO

* EMC's revenue to grow 16 pct to nearly $20 bln in 2011

By Tova Cohen

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec 5 EMC Corp, the world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment, believes the industry is poised to quickly recover from disruption caused by widespread floods in Thailand.

"I suspect supply chains are quite adaptive now and I think you will see this industry get over that faster than you think," Chief Executive Joe Tucci told reporters in Israel on Monday.

And Tucci does not expect much of a financial hit from the floods for EMC.

"On the enterprise side we expect to be OK in the fourth quarter. On the consumer side, we said there would be some impact, but it won't have much financial impact on us at all," he said.

In Israel to inaugurate a major research and development centre for EMC, Tucci said the company forecasts revenue growth of more than 16 percent, to almost $20 billion, in 2011.

Tucci has said EMC is well positioned to outperform the broader computer technology sector because it is one of the top-selling makers of software and hardware for cloud computing.

Cloud computing, one of the fastest-growing areas of the technology market, refers to the delivery of shared computing power, software and storage services from centralised data centres to desktops, laptops, mobile phones and tablets.

"I think the cloud will be more secure than today's data centres," Tucci said, noting a private cloud can cost 40 percent less than traditional data centres.

EMC has some 1,000 workers in Israel, including 700 at the R&D centre.

"Israel has done a tremendous job with its education system, producing so many great engineers," Tucci said. "The talent and sprit of innovation and the culture of getting things done makes it a perfect spot for investing and furthering technologies."

The company spent some $14 billion on acquisitions between 2003 and 2010. It made several purchases in Israel and is seeking more, though Tucci declined to give details.

EMC's purchase of RSA Security in 2006 also resulted in it acquiring Israel's Cyota. In Israel, RSA operates the world's biggest anti-fraud command centre to detect and neutralise fraud schemes such as phishing and Trojan horse software.

RSA itself was targeted in March by hackers who stole digital security keys which they used to breach the networks of defence contractor Lockheed Martin. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Hulmes)