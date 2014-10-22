Oct 22 EMC Corp's quarterly revenue rose
about 9 percent mainly due to higher sales of its data storage
products in the United States.
Net income attributable to EMC shareholders rose slightly to
$587 million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30 from $586 million, or 27 cents per share, a year
earlier. (1.usa.gov/1uEavVO)
Revenue rose to $6.03 billion from $5.54 billion.
The company's VMware Inc unit forecast on Tuesday
current-quarter revenue largely below analysts' estimates.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)