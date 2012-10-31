JERUSALEM Oct 31 Data-storage equipment maker
EMC Corp said it was opening an EMC Labs in Israel aimed
at developing innovative technologies for storage, security and
big data.
EMC opened an EMC Labs in China last year.
The company did not provide financial details.
EMC Labs in Israel will primarily be research oriented and
will operate without any product, organisational or regional EMC
constrictions, EMC said on Wednesday.
Its research activities will focus on next-generation
technology that EMC says it must develop to address the
challenges and opportunities in the world of information
technology.
The first project at EMC Labs in Israel will focus on
learning storage behaviour in order to foresee the storage needs
of various systems and optimise storage performance. It will use
machine learning methods and big data analytics and data mining
tools.