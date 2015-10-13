Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 13 Dell Inc has obtained financing for up to $49.5 billion from banks including Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch to fund its acquisition of EMC Corp.
Dell, through a holding company called Denali Holding Inc, has also obtained up to $4.25 billion from Michael Dell and partners, including its investment firm MSD Partners and private equity firm Silver Lake, EMC said in a filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1VPNUZO)
The computer maker struck a deal on Monday to buy EMC Corp for $67 billion, setting a record in the technology industry. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
* Press Release - Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive on Thursday announced investments and partnerships in three privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of vehicles connected to the internet.