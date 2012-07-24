July 24 Data storage equipment maker EMC Corp reiterated its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday after it reported final higher second-quarter earnings as sales rose in its networked storage platforms business.

The world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment reported net income attributable to the company rose to $649.5 million, or 29 cents per share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $5.31 billion. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore and Nicola Leske in New York; EDiting by Maureen Bavdek)