BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
July 24 Data storage equipment maker EMC Corp reiterated its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday after it reported final higher second-quarter earnings as sales rose in its networked storage platforms business.
The world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment reported net income attributable to the company rose to $649.5 million, or 29 cents per share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $5.31 billion. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore and Nicola Leske in New York; EDiting by Maureen Bavdek)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses