July 24 EMC Corp, the world's largest
data storage equipment maker, reported a quarterly profit that
met analysts' expectations, helped by growth at its cloud
software unit, VMware Inc.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 42 cents per
share in the second quarter, meeting analysts' estimates,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
EMC's revenue was $5.61 billion in the quarter, in line with
analysts' estimates. It reported $5.31 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company was $701 million, or
32 cents per share, in the second quarter. It reported $650
million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. ()
VMware raised the high end of its full-year revenue forecast
range on Tuesday after reporting a stronger-than-expected
second-quarter profit, saying federal government demand and
enterprise deals were likely to pick up in the second half.