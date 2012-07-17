(Corrects headline to clarify that Pat Gelsinger was named CEO of VMware, not EMC)

July 17 July 17 EMC Corp : * Says Pat Gelsinger appointed CEO Of Vmware * EMC announces preliminary Q2 financial results and new executive appointments * Q2 shr $0.39 * Q2 revenue $5.31 bln vs I/B/E/S view $5.29 bln * Q2 shr view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says Wmware CEO Paul Maritz to join EMC as chief

strategist * Sees FY 2012 non-gaap shr $1.70 ; FY 2012 revenue $22

bln * FY 2012 shr view $1.73, rev view $22.10 bln -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S