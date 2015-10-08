BRIEF-Micro Focus in $5.5 bln syndication of new facilities
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
Oct 7 Dell Inc, the world's third-largest maker of personal computers, is in merger talks with EMC Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
It was unclear if the companies were discussing a full or partial takeover of EMC, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1OmvYzV)
A deal was not certain, the Journal reported.
Computer data storage company EMC and Dell could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
The Wall Street Journal reported in September last year that EMC was exploring options and had held merger talks with Dell and Hewlett-Packard Co. (Reporting by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, March 31 U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP and U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd have offered Toshiba Corp about 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) for its chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.