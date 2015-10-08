BRIEF-Micro Focus in $5.5 bln syndication of new facilities
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
Oct 8 Dell Inc, the world's third-biggest personal computer maker, would make an offer of more than $27 per share for data storage company EMC Corp , CNBC reported.
CNBC, citing sources, said the Dell-EMC deal would need $40 billion in financing and could be a week away. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
TOKYO, March 31 U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP and U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd have offered Toshiba Corp about 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) for its chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.