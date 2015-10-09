(Adds details)
Oct 9 Dell Inc is offering $27.25 per share in
cash for data storage company EMC Corp in addition to a
specialized stock in cloud software company VMware Inc,
Re/code reported.
The specialized stock, which would "track" the value of the
20 percent of VMware that EMC does not own, along with the cash
offer would take the per-share offer above $30, Re/code said,
citing sources briefed on the negotiations.
Dell would also distribute, or sell, a portion of EMC's
stake in VMware to EMC shareholders, Re/code said.
An offer of $30 per share would put the deal price at about
$58.4 billion.
Analysts were looking for an offer of at least $30 per
share. EMC's shares were up 4 percent at $29 in extended
trading.
Chief Executive Michael Dell was in New York on Friday to
meet with bank executives, including J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie
Dimon, Re/code reported. (on.recode.net/1GAOQEY)
Dell is asking banks to make a series of bridge loans that
would later be converted into high-yield bonds, which in turn
would be exchanged for equity in the combined company, Re/code
reported.
The banks are studying the feasibility of the plan,
according to the report. The process began in late July or early
August, Re/code said.
An acquisition of EMC would strengthen Dell's presence among
corporate customers at a time when Michael Dell is trying to
transform his three-decade old PC company into a provider of
complete enterprise computing services.
EMC has been under pressure from Elliott Management Corp to
spin off VMware. The activist investor has said EMC's structure
of combining several businesses obscures "enormous" value.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on Wednesday that
Round Rock, Texas-based Dell and Hopkinton, Massachusetts-based
EMC were in talks.
EMC and Dell were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Devika Krishna Kumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)