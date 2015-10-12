BRIEF-Meetme announces closing of if(we) acquisition and rebrands to The Meet Group
Oct 12 Dell Inc will buy data storage company EMC Corp in a deal valued at about $67 billion, the largest on record in the technology sector, CNBC reported on Monday.
The offer is $33.15 per share in cash and special stock. (cnb.cx/1K3ULm7)
* Blackbaud acquires market leading scholarship management platform AcademicWorks