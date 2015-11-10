(Adds sources dispute report, updates share price, paragraphs
3, 4)
By Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan
Nov 10 Dell Inc's $67 billion offer to buy data
storage company EMC Corp could be derailed by a tax bill
of up to $9 billion, technology news website Re/code reported on
Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Certain key aspects of the deal, particularly a tracking
stock, may not qualify for the sort of tax treatment the
companies consider essential for the transaction, the report
said. (on.recode.net/1Qg9ZNt)
Sources close to Dell disputed the Re/code story, telling
Reuters they were confident there was no such threat to the deal
since tax authorities would treat the tracking stock in line
with previous similar transactions. The merger agreement also
has no requirement on this issue that would prevent the deal
from closing, the people added.
EMC shares fell 2.2 percent on Tuesday, ending at $25.25.
Dell, which is trying to become a giant in the fast-growing
market for managing and storing corporate data, struck a deal in
October to buy EMC.
The offer valued EMC at $33.15 a share. Dell will pay $24.05
per share in cash and will also give EMC shareholders a special
stock that tracks the share price in VMWare Inc, the
virtualization software maker majority-owned by EMC.
Tracking stocks allow stockholders to benefit from
performance of a specific unit of a publicly traded company,
without giving away any ownership or control.
Dell insiders are concerned that the creation of the
tracking stock will invite scrutiny by the Internal Revenue
Service, Re/code reported.
If the IRS ruled that the tracking stock qualified as a
taxable distribution of shares, it would either require Dell to
borrow more money to pay EMC shareholders or derail the deal,
Re/code said.
"I would be surprised if EMC-Dell had not considered the
implications of the tracking stock before they went ahead with
the deal," Macquarie Research analyst Rajesh Ghai said.
VMware's shares rose 1.7 percent to end at $60.44.
EMC does not comment on rumors and speculation, spokeswoman
Katryn McGaughey said. Dell spokesman David Frink declined to
comment.
Dell has lined up a debt package for up to $49.5 billion to
finance its planned acquisition of EMC, the second-largest M&A
financing on record.
The PC maker is also preparing to sell around $10 billion in
non-core assets, including software and services, to reduce the
heavy debt load it will be taking on, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters last week.
The companies have said the transaction is expected to close
between May and October.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru
and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
and David Gregorio)