Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 13 EMC Corp said it would pay Dell Inc $2 billion if its about $67 billion deal with the world's no. 3 computer maker is terminated for a "superior proposal" before Dec. 12.
The record merger agreement announced on Monday includes a 60-day 'go-shop' provision that allows EMC to solicit bids from other parties and pay a discounted breakup fee to Dell if a deal is made with another company.
EMC said on Tuesday it will pay $2.5 billion if it opts for a superior offer after the go-shop period.
The deal also requires Dell to pay EMC a termination fee of $4 billion under specified circumstances and in certain instances, an alternative termination fee of $6 billion, EMC said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1MonKTB) (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Press Release - Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive on Thursday announced investments and partnerships in three privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of vehicles connected to the internet.