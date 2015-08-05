(Adds details, share price)
Aug 5 Data storage company EMC Corp is
contemplating a deal under which it would be acquired by its
unit VMware Inc, Re/code reported, citing sources
briefed on the discussions.
Virtualization software maker VMware would issue new shares
in exchange for EMC shares, along with cash raised from the
issuance of new debt in a transaction known as a downstream
merger, Re/code said. (on.recode.net/1gacVvl)
Shares of EMC, which owns 80 percent of VMware, rose 3
percent to $26.80 in heavy trading late on Wednesday. VMware's
shares fell 4 percent to $87.23.
VMware would issue between $50-$55 billion worth of new
stock, of which about $30 billion would be used to cancel EMC's
stake in VMware, Re/code said.
The remaining shares would be issued to current EMC
shareholders, who will also get some cash generated from the
issuance of about $10 billion in new debt, Re/code said.
A VMware spokesman said the company does not comment on
rumor or speculation. EMC could not immediately be reached for
comment.
EMC had a market capitalization of $50.64 billion as of
Tuesday's close. VMware has a market value of $38.5 billion.
The deal is one of several options EMC's board is exploring
as part of a strategic review of operations and as a partial
response to pressure from an activist shareholder, Re/code said.
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has been
pressuring EMC to spin off VMware and in January agreed to
refrain from agitating against EMC for eight months in exchange
for adding two new independent directors to the company's board.
The deal is being supported by Elliott Management, Re/code
said.
Elliot was also not immediately available for comment.
Reuters reported in February that EMC had decided not to
spin off the business.
