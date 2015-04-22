BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
April 22 Data storage products maker EMC Corp reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales in the United States.
Net income attributable to EMC fell to $252 million, or 13 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $392 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1Hk28Kr)
Revenue rose to $5.61 billion from $5.48 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
