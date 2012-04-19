* Q1 adj EPS 37 cents vs Street view 36 cents
* Says on track to achieve 2014 targets
* Shares down 4.3 pct
(Rewrites, adds analyst comments, updates shares)
April 19 EMC Corp's outlook disappointed
investors, sending its shares down 4 percent, even as the
company said it may exceed its targets and reported a quarterly
profit that beat estimates.
EMC, the world's biggest maker of corporate data storage
equipment, said on Thursday that it would meet or potentially
exceed its 2012 goals of $22 billion in revenue, non-GAAP EPS of
$1.70, and free cash flow of $4.9 billion.
In addition, EMC said it was well on its way to achieving
2014 consolidated revenue of more than $28 billion, which
represents compound annual growth of at least 13 percent from
2010.
On Tuesday, rival IBM raised its full-year outlook
after beating quarterly profit expectations thanks to strong
software demand.
"Investors wanted a little more upside, the guidance is
conservative," said Brian Marshall, analyst at ISI group.
Nevertheless, Marshall said he liked the stock, which lost
4.3 percent to $27.9 by mid-morning trading.
Daniel Ives, analyst at FBR, said that some investors may
have hoped for higher revenue, which at $5.09 billion grew 11
percent compared with the previous year but "was a hair light of
the Street's estimate of $5.11 billion".
"While some investors may be disappointed by the slight
top-line miss in the quarter, we believe the company is well
positioned to exceed its initial outlook for 2012."
First-quarter net income attributable to EMC rose 23 percent
to $586.8 million, or 27 cents per share. Excluding one-time
items, the company earned 37 cents per share, just above
analysts' average estimate of 36 cents.
Chief Executive Joe Tucci said he expects global IT spending
growth will be in the 3 to 4 percent range this year although he
did not anticipate growth in Europe.
"At best, IT spending will be flat (in Europe), but I don't
believe IT spending will be down anything dramatically," he
said.
EMC, which also owns software maker VMware, is
benefiting from growing demand for cloud computing -- the
delivery of computing power, software and storage from
centralized data centers that run on technologies introduced
over the past few years.
"We are in a time of unprecedented IT and business
transformation, propelled by the benefits of cloud computing,
Big Data and trust," Tucci said.
Big Data is used to describe the process of converging
structured data found inside databases and unstructured data
found in social networks, mobile devices, meters or sensors to
identify patterns or predict behavior.
(Reporting by Nicola Leske and Sayantani Ghosh; editing by John
Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)