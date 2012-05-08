* Q1 oper EPS $1.04
* Q1 EPS $1.49
* Sees 2012 oper EPS $1.30-$1.55
May 8 EMC Insurance Group's quarterly
profit more-than-tripled as rate level increases drove the
insurer's premium income in the property and casualty segment.
The company also backed its full year operating income
forecast of between $1.30 and $1.55 per share.
Net income for the first quarter rose to $19.2 million, or
$1.49 per share, from $5.7 million, or 44 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Operating income - a key measure of profitability for
insurers as it excludes certain investment gains and losses -
was $1.04 per share.
Premiums earned for the company's core property and casualty
insurance segment rose 10 percent to $85 million in the first
quarter.
The company said GAAP combined ratio, the percentage of
premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses, was
92.4 percent, compared with 112.7 percent in the prior-year
quarter.
A lower combined ratio figure means the insurer earns more
money.
Shares of the Des Moines, Iowa-based company closed at
$19.79 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)