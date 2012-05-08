* Q1 oper EPS $1.04

May 8 EMC Insurance Group's quarterly profit more-than-tripled as rate level increases drove the insurer's premium income in the property and casualty segment.

The company also backed its full year operating income forecast of between $1.30 and $1.55 per share.

Net income for the first quarter rose to $19.2 million, or $1.49 per share, from $5.7 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating income - a key measure of profitability for insurers as it excludes certain investment gains and losses - was $1.04 per share.

Premiums earned for the company's core property and casualty insurance segment rose 10 percent to $85 million in the first quarter.

The company said GAAP combined ratio, the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses, was 92.4 percent, compared with 112.7 percent in the prior-year quarter.

A lower combined ratio figure means the insurer earns more money.

Shares of the Des Moines, Iowa-based company closed at $19.79 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)