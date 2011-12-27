* Q4 loss/shr $0.15 vs $0.01 a yr-ago

Dec 27 EMCORE Corp posted a higher quarterly loss as floods in Thailand hit supplies and affected its fiber optics segment, sending the company's shares down as much as 5 percent in after-market trade.

The company, which makes chip-based parts for broadband, fiber optic and satellite markets, forecast first-quarter 2012 revenue of $36-$38 million.

Fourth-quarter net loss widened to $14.3 million, or 15 cents per share, from $0.9 million, or 1 cent per share, a year ago. Quarterly revenue fell 4 percent to $52.1 million.

Shares of EMCORE fell to 82 cents in trading after the bell. They had closed at 86 cents on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)