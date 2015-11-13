* Upcoming central bank decisions weighs on sentiment
* Portugal political gridlock highlights uncertainty
* Low liquidity makes bond pricing challenging
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - The public sector debt market is
treading water again after a strong few weeks as upcoming
political and monetary policy events weigh on sentiment and play
havoc with government bond spreads.
The European Stability Mechanism and KfW this week struggled
to generate demand for bond deals despite reasonable price tags
on both, as various uncertainties start to affect investor
willingness to put money to work.
"We are now at a point where yields are very low and curves
are very flat, and we could embark upon a hiking cycle in the
US, and another round of QE in Europe," said one DCM official
covering public sector debt.
"We haven't seen major central banks in Europe and the US
diverge like this since 1994. I would suggest there is a serious
amount of uncertainty on how this will all pan out."
In addition to upcoming central bank events, there was a
sharp reminder of the undercurrent of political risk in the
eurozone after Portugal's government was ousted on Tuesday.
The minority right-wing government led by Pedro Passos
Coelho was ousted after parliament voted against its
pro-austerity programme by 123 to 107.
"Portugal 10-year sovereign spreads have increased to over
215bp versus Bunds and more than 90bp versus 10-year Spanish
Bonos. The political uncertainty takes place against a
background of still-elevated private and public debt," Barclays
analysts said in a note.
The result also added further fuel to the anti-austerity
fire in Spain ahead of December elections there.
Unsurprisingly, eurozone sovereign bonds have been volatile.
France's 10-year bond yields, for example, rose a whopping 30bp
in the fortnight leading up to November 6 - to 1% - before
falling again to 0.89% by Friday morning. This is still 19bp
over the 0.70% level on October 28.
SHARP DROP
As a result of all this uncertainty, the ESM, which has had
an exemplary post-summer run in the capital markets, experienced
a sharp drop in popularity this week.
Europe's crisis management fund had 2bn to raise to
complete its funding programme for the year. However, it was
only able to print a 1.5bn size on the 1.625% November 2036
deal, with books topping 1.75bn excluding joint lead manager
orders. On its three previous trades, demand reached between
3.5bn and 8.5bn.
It was a similar story for KfW in the US dollar market. The
borrower offered a premium to get a US$1bn five-year Green bond
away on Tuesday to counter swap spreads going negative in the
five-year space earlier this month. Despite this, it generated
an order book of only US$1.4bn.
While this is a comfortable deal for the Germany-guaranteed
issuer, it does not bode well for the market, observers said.
"The KfW pricing looked very generous. So to only get a
US$1.4bn book suggests fears over swap spreads aren't completely
unfounded," said one SSA syndicate official.
Bankers were hopeful just two weeks ago that issuers would
look to pre-fund heavily in November and December. That optimism
has faded completely, and the expectation is for a silent and
apprehensive end to the year.
Finding a right price in this market is expected to be
challenging.
"Secondary markets may not be an accurate indication of
where we can complete a deal. Liquidity is drying up, and very
significantly at moments in time," said Cristina Casalinho,
president and chief executive of the Portuguese debt management
office.
"It is very difficult to pin down one argument or one factor
for the changing environment. You have regulation, a low
interest rate environment, concentration in the buyside; you
can't really point to one as being the main culprit," she said.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Matthew Davies,
Helene Durand)