(This story first appeared in IFR magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, March 29 (IFR) - About a month ago, IFR asked a senior public sector banker if he could envisage Germany-guaranteed KfW's bond yields dipping below German Bunds in the foreseeable future.

The context for the question was the storming rally in the SSA market that took place in March 2015 when the ECB first announced its 1trn public sector buying programme. It's now a part of SSA folklore that the rally culminated in KfW briefly (and absurdly) becoming more expensive than its guarantor.

The banker replied: "Don't be ridiculous." This was followed by a slightly more thoughtful: "Surely people can't be that stupid "

But can't they?

The ECB is set to put a strengthened stimulus programme into practice in April, and this will almost certainly introduce more bizarre distortions into the market.

Bunds are already negative yielding until the eight-year part of the curve. Not only that, most Bunds up to the four-year part of the curve trade below the -0.40% floor suggested by the ECB deposit rate, which makes no sense except as a bet on further rate cuts. A very, very expensive bet.

The last time the market was talking about Bund yields at record lows was in March 2015 - and trouble was just around the corner.

Bunds fell off the proverbial cliff, with yields rising an alarming 70bp in a matter of weeks, leading to a panic sell-off across the entire European rates market and beyond.

With the ECB about to ramp up purchases to 80bn a month in a bid to jolt a torpid European economy into wakefulness, it seems naive to believe that events won't play out in much the same way this time, with a huge ECB-driven run-up in bond prices - followed by a crash when real-money investors abandon a market that bears no relation to sensible fundamentals.

And what about the non-government public sector? If anything, its rise and fall could be even more severe.

For one thing, it is less liquid. For another, the central bank is increasing its cap on ownership of agency and supranational bonds from 33% to 50%.

This suggests that these institutions will make up a good chunk of the extra purchases that kick in next month; particularly as the ECB's expanded buying of corporate bonds won't kick off until June.

KfW five-year bonds are already telling a story. At the end of last month they were about 20bp back of German Bunds, a relatively sensible level. Last week the gap narrowed to 10bp.

Does it make sense for the gap to tighten any further? Probably not. Is it possible that it will? Unequivocally, yes. And that state of affairs can only end one way. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Matthew Davies)