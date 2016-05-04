BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is to meet fixed income investors in the week commencing May 9 ahead of a potential self-led Tier 2 bond issuance, according to a lead banker.
The German lender last issued a Tier 2 bond in February 2015, a 1.25bn 2.75% February 2025 note.
Deutsche Bank is rated Baa1/BBB+/A- at the senior level. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.