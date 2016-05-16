LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The 50-year part of the European
government bond market could develop into a deep market in the
years to come, helped by low rates and inflation, market
participants said.
France, Belgium and Spain have all issued 50-year syndicated
benchmarks in recent weeks, raising 9bn between them.
While longer dated trades are not unusual for public sector
borrowers, 50-year maturities have been much rarer sights in the
past, and this is the first time the tenor has been repeatedly
tested.
Investors' desperate search for yield and long-term
expectations that low rates and inflation are here to stay could
keep demand for ultra-long products active and were key to the
success of the deals.
The examples set by the US and the UK suggest Europe will
stay on its current path in terms of monetary policy and growth
rates for the foreseeable future, said Mark Dowding, co-head of
investment-grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management.
"Though I do believe those deals are more driven
by issuers locking in long-term debt at low funding costs, it
also indicates we are in a world where you should see low yields
and low interest rates for a very long time," he said.
The expectations of low rates will be key to driving demand
for ultra-long bonds, said one DCM official covering the public
sector market.
"I think the bet is even after quantitative easing yields
will not spike again because of the growth and inflation
outlook. It is a fact as well that the market is squeezed by
lower yields," he said.
Bankers said the development of the tenor, which should have
taken several months, has in fact taken place over several
weeks.
France priced a 3bn 1.75% May 2066 deal in mid-April and
Belgium followed later the same month with a 3bn 2.15% Jun 2066
trade. Last week's 3bn 3.45% Jul 2066 bond from Spain
demonstrated that demand for the product is not restricted to
core issuers.
"With each deal, the universe of investors has expanded a
little, and the market is developing," said the DCM official.
A 10bn-plus book for Spain and a solid after-market - bonds
were bid at 3.43% compared to reoffer of 3.493% on Monday -
suggests there is demand for others.
POTENTIAL FOLLOWERS
Italy has been tipped as a potential candidate. The
country's treasury wants to raise at least 2bn in a 50-year
sale in the next few weeks, two market sources told Reuters last
week.
Other eurozone sovereigns and one or two supranationals
would also have access to the tenor, SSA bankers said.
"Issuers who can do it in my opinion are Austria,
Netherlands and to a certain extent Finland, though I'm not sure
if Finland wants to lengthen duration," he said.
Bankers said the likes of European Investment Bank and
European Stability Mechanism could also bring deals.
However, an EIB official said the maturity would not match
the supranational's asset and liability management targets.
The European Stability Mechanism, on the other hand, does
need to extend the average maturity of its debt to match its
loan portfolio, most of which is aid to Greece as part of the
third bailout package.
Last November, it printed a 1bn 40-year and reopened it for
1bn in February.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)