LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The 50-year part of the European government bond market could develop into a deep market in the years to come, helped by low rates and inflation, market participants said.

France, Belgium and Spain have all issued 50-year syndicated benchmarks in recent weeks, raising 9bn between them.

While longer dated trades are not unusual for public sector borrowers, 50-year maturities have been much rarer sights in the past, and this is the first time the tenor has been repeatedly tested.

Investors' desperate search for yield and long-term expectations that low rates and inflation are here to stay could keep demand for ultra-long products active and were key to the success of the deals.

The examples set by the US and the UK suggest Europe will stay on its current path in terms of monetary policy and growth rates for the foreseeable future, said Mark Dowding, co-head of investment-grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management.

"Though I do believe those deals are more driven by issuers locking in long-term debt at low funding costs, it also indicates we are in a world where you should see low yields and low interest rates for a very long time," he said.

The expectations of low rates will be key to driving demand for ultra-long bonds, said one DCM official covering the public sector market.

"I think the bet is even after quantitative easing yields will not spike again because of the growth and inflation outlook. It is a fact as well that the market is squeezed by lower yields," he said.

Bankers said the development of the tenor, which should have taken several months, has in fact taken place over several weeks.

France priced a 3bn 1.75% May 2066 deal in mid-April and Belgium followed later the same month with a 3bn 2.15% Jun 2066 trade. Last week's 3bn 3.45% Jul 2066 bond from Spain demonstrated that demand for the product is not restricted to core issuers.

"With each deal, the universe of investors has expanded a little, and the market is developing," said the DCM official.

A 10bn-plus book for Spain and a solid after-market - bonds were bid at 3.43% compared to reoffer of 3.493% on Monday - suggests there is demand for others.

POTENTIAL FOLLOWERS

Italy has been tipped as a potential candidate. The country's treasury wants to raise at least 2bn in a 50-year sale in the next few weeks, two market sources told Reuters last week.

Other eurozone sovereigns and one or two supranationals would also have access to the tenor, SSA bankers said.

"Issuers who can do it in my opinion are Austria, Netherlands and to a certain extent Finland, though I'm not sure if Finland wants to lengthen duration," he said.

Bankers said the likes of European Investment Bank and European Stability Mechanism could also bring deals.

However, an EIB official said the maturity would not match the supranational's asset and liability management targets.

The European Stability Mechanism, on the other hand, does need to extend the average maturity of its debt to match its loan portfolio, most of which is aid to Greece as part of the third bailout package.

Last November, it printed a 1bn 40-year and reopened it for 1bn in February. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)