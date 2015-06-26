LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Public and private-sector entities are considering issuing Green bonds targeted specifically at retail investors to tap demand for ethical products in which to invest, though the plans have triggered concerns in some quarters over potential mis-selling.

The next logical step to the growing Green bond market is to market it to individual investors, issuers in the space said, though such a move is likely to intensify the debate on how the Green credentials of these bonds are checked and monitored.

"I think the retail market for Green bonds is potentially strong, and will be complementary to Green bond issuance targeted at institutional investors," Doris Herrera-Pol, director and global head of capital markets at the World Bank, said at a conference in London last week, a view echoed by other government-guaranteed issuers.

There have already been some examples of efforts in this direction: the International Finance Corp, for example, last year launched a new programme to allow US individual investors to buy IFC bonds that support renewable energy and energy-efficiency investments in developing countries, called "IFC Impact Notes".

Other issuers are also considering accessing the retail market directly in the Green space, both to tap an additional source of demand as well market their environmental and socially responsible investments to a wider audience.

In addition, at least one high street bank has plans to set up a a fund that invests in Green bonds, with a view to marketing the fund to retail investors, according to one person familiar with the plans.

"I think you could see advertisements hit television screens pretty soon for a Green fund, a mutual fund perhaps, by one of these banks," he said.

POTENTIAL MIS-SELLING

However, there are concerns in some quarters that these developments are coming before the industry has set down a binding framework for issuance of Green bonds.

"My main concern is that retail investors may not have the ability or knowledge to fully investigate the Green credentials of a particular bond the same way that an institutional investor would - this makes it possible for some issuers to sell Green bonds that may not be entirely green," said Fiona Reynolds, managing director of UNPRI, an investor-led Green bond consultancy supported by the United Nations.

"You have so many young and idealistic people who want to put their money into ethical investments. We don't want to be in a situation where people take advantage of this," she said, adding that this is one of the reasons why it is important to implement global standards for Green bonds.

The issue is not so pertinent for Green bonds issued by supranationals or government-guaranteed agencies, but questions will start to arise when non-investment-grade corporates start issuing retail Green bonds, said one analyst.

"It's not so much about the specific issuers who have accessed this space already, but more about whether the current framework is strong enough without any binding rules on what constitutes a Green bond," he said.

PROTECTION

An International Capital Market Association official pointed out that even if there were no binding Green standards in place, there were still other regulations that protect retail investors.

"I think if we are going to go towards bonds targeted at the retail space, there is a lot of regulation in place. What's often forgotten is that Green bonds, even if they are not specifically targeted, are still regulated bonds," said Nicholas Pfaff, director, market practice and regulatory policy, ICMA.

The plans to enter the retail sphere bring into focus an ongoing debate on transparency and use of proceeds in the Green bond market.

ICMA this year announced a revised set of Green bond principles - a voluntary set of guidelines for the sector - with a strong emphasis on transparency and accuracy. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Matthew Davies and Luzette Strauss)