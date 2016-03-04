* SSA issuers rocket ahead with funding

* ECB meeting could disappoint

* Belgium, Ireland find demand despite low yields

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - Sovereign, supranational and agency issuers have rocketed ahead with their funding programmes in the first nine weeks of 2016, getting as much of their borrowing done ahead of potentially disruptive events later in the year.

While public sector issuers historically have raised funding as early as possible, in recent years some refined their methods because pricing levels were consistently improving as the year progressed. With markets looking uncertain, however, it has made sense to revisit the front-loading approach.

"Most of our clients are in a very healthy position in terms of their borrowing programmes, but we believe the general trend will be to continue to stay ahead of run rate given expectations of further underlying market volatility, meaning we also expect issuance windows to remain congested," said Jamie Stirling, head of SSA origination at BNP Paribas.

Next week's European Central Bank meeting is one of the first hurdles. The central bank is expected to ramp up policy easing measures when its governing council meets on Thursday.

"Most people are expecting a big bazooka, but I'm actually not expecting too much of a positive impact from the meeting, if anything I think the market could be deceived into expecting too much," said one SSA syndicate official.

"Issuance has been very strong this year so far, but I still feel we are skating on thin ice. All it would take is one negative event or one bad deal for the situation to worsen," he said.

The amount of issuance we have already seen this year may be a sign that issuers are also worried, he said, following what was another busy week for the sector.

EIB, for example, priced a US$3.5bn Jun 2021 Global, its second five-year dollar benchmark of the year.

That took its borrowing to just over 26bn, close to the halfway mark in its 60bn-65bn annual programme.

Eila Kreivi, head of capital markets at the supra, said it was normal to front-load but added that the wider market situation is a consideration this year.

"Markets are quite unpredictable with the rates situation in the US and QE in Europe so we just like to play it safe. We absolutely have no secret knowledge about anything concerning the markets, just being conservative, that is all," she said.

EIB is not the only one. KfW has already printed roughly 21bn-equivalent of bonds, a significant chunk of its 70bn-75bn programme.

"It is something that ends up working quite well in the event we see some volatility in the market, and if there isn't any, it still benefits issuers as it gives them flexibility," said Asif Sherani, a syndicate official at HSBC.

"At the end of the day, issuers will still have to fund whether the ECB delivers or disappoints," he said.

SUITABLE STRUCTURES

Public sector borrowers have used the supportive environment to good effect in terms of getting the best structure and price out of the market.

This week, Belgium priced a 3.5bn 1.6% Jun 2047 bond and Finland a 4bn 0.5% Apr 2026 bond, both of which received strong real money participation despite the low yields on offer.

Finland stood out for getting a significant size even though investors voiced concerns around the country's finances, said one lead banker.

Another SSA banker called Belgium's 30-year a "capitulation trade".

"To me this deal shows that real money guys have thrown in the towel and are buying irrespective of yield. We are now yielding 20bp in 10-year Bunds," he said.

Fund managers, insurers and pension funds between them took almost 43% of the Belgium 30-year and 41% of Finland's 10-year. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)