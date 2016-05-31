LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - KfW received more than 6.75bn of demand for the first five-year negative yielding SSA benchmark as investors give up on getting any returns in the European bond market.

It took the Germany-guaranteed agency just over two hours to get this book at the initial guidance of 20bp area below mid-swaps, which given the five-year euro swap rate at 0.025% suggested a yield of around -0.17%.

This is by far the lowest yield for any benchmark SSA deal up to now, allaying concerns over whether a benchmark trade was possible at the tenor with yields so deeply negative.

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, nearly 25% of global fixed income assets are now negative yielding.

KfW announced the trade on Monday before opening the book on Tuesday morning.

"We have issued a negative-yielding benchmark before, but that three-year was one or two basis points negative. The five-year point of the curve currently is much more deeply negative, in the double digits," Petra Wehlert, KfW's head of capital markets told IFR recently.

But those concerns were put firmly to bed on Tuesday, and even a lead banker admitted to being surprised at the level of demand.

"It's a surprise to the upside definitely," said the lead. "People are getting ready for TLTRO and have cash to put to work, and inflation expectations are very low so investors are happy to park money at these levels."

RELATIVE VALUE

Guidance at less 20bp area offered 9bp-10bp of spread over KfW bonds maturing in January and July 2021, helping with demand.

"That looks cheap to me, if we weren't in a strange negative-yielding environment I would have expected quite a repricing of the curve," said a banker away from the deal.

Leads shifted the focus away from the 2021 bonds and to the more recently printed bonds maturing in 2020 and 2022.

"You will see that the old high coupon bonds trade significantly tighter than the on-the-run bonds. We calculated the new issue premium mainly looking at the on-the-run bonds, where there is most activity," said a second lead banker.

The leads had the concession at 6bp at the initial stages.

With the book soaring, however, guidance was revised to 21bp-22bp below mid-swaps.

By midday, leads had sized the deal at 5bn on a final book of over 7.5bn and set the spread at swaps less 22bp.

Pricing is expected later today via Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs and RBS. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)