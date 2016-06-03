* Banks hoover up "risk-free" debt from government entities

* Over 11bn of demand for KfW and EAA short-term bonds

* Other SSA issuers could hit the euro front end

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Bank treasuries are piling into short-dated KfW and EAA bonds as the opportunity to add short-term risk that helps meet regulatory requirements outweigh the losses implied by the notes' negative yields.

KfW on Tuesday received over 8bn of demand for a 5bn 0% June 2021 benchmark despite the final yield of -0.196%. EAA had more than 3.25bn of orders for a 1.5bn 0% June 2019 bond that reoffered at -0.207%.

Banks bought 51% of the KfW deal and 58% of the EAA trade.

"The short end, between three and five years, is completely undersupplied and the yield is not as important at the moment," said a lead banker on EAA. "For bank treasuries looking to meet regulatory requirements and for some asset managers with short-term portfolios it is a chance to buy those bonds."

Banks need to hold a certain percentage of high-grade liquid assets as part of their liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirements drafted by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision after the financial crisis.

Bonds from government-guaranteed institutions such as KfW and EAA are 0% risk weighted and considered to be the most liquid assets under these requirements.

Other issuers could follow, particularly in the five-year space, said one banker who worked on the KfW trade.

"It's the fact that the TLTRO is coming up and there are not a lot of alternatives for banks," he said. "I would not be surprised at all if there are others, it clearly shows there is a market there. But I believe it will be much easier for those on the ECB list."

The European Investment Bank and European Stability Mechanism are obvious candidates to follow, bankers said, though there is no suggestion that either of them are looking at these tenors.

Choices for investors are becoming increasingly limited as the volume of negative-yielding bonds increases.

The share of agency euro bonds with a negative yield has increased to 68.1% from 43.1% at the start of the year, and the corresponding figure for supranationals is up to 65.3% from 36%, according to Bernd Volk, SSA and covered bond analyst at Deutsche Bank. The numbers are for issuers listed on Markit's iBoxx cash bond indices, he said in a note.

RELATIVE VALUE GAME

The premium on offer on KfW also helped boost demand, said bankers away from the deal.

KfW started marketing with guidance of less 20bp area, offering 9bp-10bp of spread over KfW bonds maturing in January and July 2021.

"That looks cheap to me," said a banker away from the deal. "If we weren't in a strange negative-yielding environment I would have expected quite a repricing of the curve."

Leads shifted the focus away from the 2021 bonds to more recent bonds maturing in 2020 and 2022.

"You will see that the old high-coupon bonds trade significantly tighter than the on-the-run bonds," said a second lead banker. "We calculated the new issue premium mainly looking at the on-the-run bonds, where there is most activity."

The leads had the concession at 6bp at the initial stages.

With the demand rising, guidance was revised to swaps less 21bp-22bp.

By midday, leads had sized the deal at 5bn and set the spread at swaps less 22bp.

Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs and RBS were the lead managers.

UNLISTED ADVANTAGE

There was no new issue concession with EAA but the fact it offers a chunky pick-up to agencies listed on the ECB's quantitative easing list may have helped.

"For bank treasuries looking at risk weighting, it makes no difference if it's on the QE list or not, so it makes sense to buy FMS Wertmanagement and EAA," said one SSA analyst.

EAA, which was set up to absolve the assets of failed lender WestLB, received over 3.25bn of orders for a three-year benchmark, allowing it to print its largest euro deal in nearly four years.

The Aa1/AA-/AAA rated bad bank printed the 1.5bn Jun 2019 trade at 7bp through mid-swaps, having first marketed paper at minus 5bp area.

At the reoffer level, there was no new issue concession, said a lead. Tradeweb had EAA 0% Dec 2018s at swaps minus 5.35bp at Wednesday's open.

However, there was a good 20bp pick-up over KfW's 0.375% July 2019s, which have a similar 0% risk weighting from a regulatory point of view.

The deal priced with a 0% coupon at a yield of -0.207%, even lower than the reoffer on KfW's five-year.

"We had a book of well above 3bn; you can see how people are struggling to put their cash to work in positive-yielding assets," said the lead. "Bunds are trading through the deposit rate at the front end, so this is kind of a bargain."

Banks took 58%, central banks and official institutions 27% and asset managers 15%. Germany took 34%, UK 17%, Central and Eastern Europe 16%, other Europe 25%, the US 6%, and Middle East/Africa 2%.

Leads were Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC and UniCredit. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Ian Edmondson and Julian Baker)