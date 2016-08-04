(Adds codes, reporting and editing credits)

* Corporates and banks hit sterling market

* Investors buy on expectations of more QE

* Some observers warn party may not last long

By Alice Gledhill and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - Corporates and financials have sold just over £6.5bn of bonds since the UK voted to leave the European Union, as the sterling primary market fights back and issuers take advantage of attractive funding costs.

More than £3.15bn of demand poured in for deals from Vodafone, Credit Suisse and TSB Banking Group this week, the latest borrowers to fund in the currency.

The revival has given a much-needed boost to a market devoid of unsecured investment-grade corporate or financial supply in the weeks leading up to the referendum.

The issuance pause dealt a blow to an already slow market, with 2016's £20bn total unsecured investment-grade corporate and financial supply running far behind the £32.4bn raised in the same period last year.

"The post-Brexit sterling market is building up a decent head of steam having had a relatively tough time in 2016," said a banker on the Vodafone deal.

"There are high cash balances on the buyside and an expectation of monetary policy action in the future," he said on Tuesday.

Indeed the Bank of England on Thursday cut rates by 25bp, increased Gilt purchases by £60bn and said it would buy up to £10bn of corporate bonds.

This week's deals demonstrated the sterling market's newfound strength and followed blowout trades from the likes of Wells Fargo and BAT in recent weeks.

Vodafone printed a £800m 33-year bond, the biggest corporate trade of the year. The 3.375% Aug 2049 deal won praise from rival bankers who said they were impressed that a Triple B credit - Vodafone is Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ - was able to generate a £1.3bn-plus book for such a long-dated issue.

The deal priced at 190bp over Gilts, inside initial talk of 195bp-200bp over.

Credit Suisse's £500m nine-year (Baa3/BBB+/A-) was its first foray into the European senior holdco sector this year, a difficult market to crack. Such issuance in sterling is rare, only Credit Suisse itself and Santander UK having done so in recent years.

Orders reached £1.1bn and the spread fixed at Gilts plus 217bp, 8bp inside the initial marketing level of 225bp area.

Lloyds was also able to revive the secondary selldown of a £385m 5.75% 2026 Tier 2 for TSB Banking Group originally sold to Lloyds Banking Group. The trade, which was mandated as far back as May, priced at 500bp over Gilts, 25bp tighter than the initial price thoughts on books in excess of £750m.

MOOD SWINGS

Cautious positioning by investors ahead of June's UK referendum was a key driver behind the market's new lease of life, particularly after the post-vote fallout was not as severe as expected.

"Investors were very cautious in terms of committing cash to anything in case they had to face up to redemptions. However, now it's like the referendum never happened," said a syndicate official.

"Investors are sitting on abnormal levels of cash that they're looking to invest and are buying stuff even if they're not that keen on it."

Investors can put money into Gilts in the absence of primary supply, but rock-bottom yields are hugely detrimental to returns.

Having lagged other markets all year, sterling spreads have recovered strongly after the initial post-referendum spike.

The iBoxx sterling financials index was quoted just inside swaps plus 238bp on Wednesday, having closed around 237bp on June 23 before the referendum result was known. The non-financials index was at plus 197bp versus 207bp.

TOO COMPLACENT?

Observers are already questioning how long the party can last, however.

"We are staying on the sidelines because we believe there are weaknesses in the market and we believe this isn't the right time to add risk," said Nicolas Trindade, manager of the AXA Sterling Credit Short Duration Bond Fund.

"The terms of the UK's exit from the EU are far from clear. I think the market has become a bit too complacent: we expect to see some widening in the future," he said.

A FIG DCM banker suggested that the current rate of issuance could not continue because demand will at some point tail off.

"The sterling market is finite in its size, and always comes in flurries. The problem is that investors are still typically very picky. A deal from a tier 1 bank might not work for a tier 2 bank from the same jurisdiction," he said. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill and Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)