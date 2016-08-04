LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - Sterling corporate bonds rallied hard on Thursday after the Bank of England said it would buy them as part of its quantitative easing reprise, with bankers now touting for more business.

Vodafone's £800m 33-year bond printed on Monday was bid at 160bp over Gilts, 26bp inside where it was bid just ahead of the announcement. A BAT 1.75% £500m July 2021 deal was at 74bp, 12bp tighter than before the BoE announcement and over 56bp tighter than where it priced at the end of June.

While the possibility of the Bank of England restarting its corporate purchase programme had been rumoured for a few weeks, many had thought the central bank would wait until later in the year to pull the trigger.

Instead, it cut rates by 25bp, increased Gilt purchases by £60bn and said it would buy up to £10bn of corporate bonds.

The BoE said it would buy bonds issued by companies that make a material contribution to the UK economy.

"The BOE's bond buying programme will provide similar liquidity effects to the ECB's, and could indeed support greater sterling bond issuance across the yield curve," analysts at Moody's said in a note.

The ratings firm expects the shopping list to include companies with plans for significant UK investment and job creation.

Citigroup analysts estimated that bonds that are likely to be eligible to tighten 10bp-15bp on average in the aftermath of the announcement, and believe there is potential 25bp-30bp tightening in the future.

"At current spreads we would add in eligible bonds where possible," they said in a note.

The performance could also further cement the recent sterling issuance revival as issuers try and lock in better funding costs.

The announcement by the European Central Bank in March 2016 that it would buy corporate bonds at part of its expanded QE programme led to a surge in European investment-grade corporate issuance.

One DCM official was juggling calls with clients after the announcement was made, and said the potential for sterling issuance was boosted by the measures.

A syndicate official covering corporate bonds warned however that bonds would have to tighten more before sterling funding became much more attractive than US dollars or euro.

"It remains to be seen whether the BoE action tightens sterling spreads so much that it is competitive with euro and dollar again. If it does, yes, I would expect sterling issuance to increase," he said. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)