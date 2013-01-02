* Syndicated lending hit by lack of demand

* M&A lending at 13-year low

* Corporate refinancing down 54 percent on 2011

* Leveraged volume down but 2013 looking stronger

By Alasdair Reilly and Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Jan 2 Syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) slumped 32 percent to $703 billion in 2012 from $1.035 trillion in 2011 as the eurozone crisis continued to curb demand for new loans.

The uncertain macroeconomic outlook and volatile markets put companies off raising new loans and making acquisitions. M&A lending fell to a 13-year low of $110.8 billion.

Refinancing volume of $415 billion was 45 percent lower in 2012 as companies that had not already refinanced loans in 2010 and 2011 chose to refinance in the bond market.

Only 1223 loans were completed in 2012 which 17 percent less than 2011 and the lowest number of deals seen since 2009.

Sparse deal flow throughout 2012 raised fears of overstaffing and possible job losses as banks' income remained under pressure and loan pricing remained flat.

Only $153.7 billion of loans were completed in a quiet fourth quarter which was the lowest quarterly volume for three years.

Volume was slightly lower than $160.53 billion in the third quarter, but was 32 percent down on $224.57 billion of loans in the second quarter.

Only 269 deals were signed in the fourth quarter - the lowest level of activity seen this year.

Lending in Western Europe dropped 36 percent in 2012. Central and Eastern Europe was down 22 percent and Africa down just seven percent in the same period.

Only the Middle East saw a resurgence of activity, with a 17 percent rise in volume in 2012 to $43.84 billion from $37.39 billion in 2011.

DISINTERMEDIATION High-grade lending to blue-chip companies slumped to a 10-year low as companies increasingly turned to the corporate bond market to meet their drawn funding needs.

High grade loans fell 40 percent to $417.35 billion from $691.75 billion in 2011 while corporate bond issuance climbed increased 57 percent to $458.71 billion in the same period.

Only $67.13 billion of high grade loans were completed in the fourth quarter - 63 percent lower the same period of 2011. Corporate bond issuance rose 43 percent to $107.35 billion in the same time.

Investment-grade companies refinanced $262.22 billion of loans, 53.6 percent lower than the $565.66 billion of loans that were refinanced in 2011, giving the lowest level of refinancing since 2008.

M&A lending to top companies remained relatively flat at $64.76 billion in 2012 from $65.73 billion in 2011.

The largest corporate loans of the year were a $16.8 billion loan backing Russian oil company Rosneft's acquisition of a 50 percent stake in TNK-BP, an 11 billion euro ($14.56 billion)loan backing Italian gas distributor Snam's separation from Eni and a $14 billion loan financing brewing giant ABInBev's acquisition of Mexico's Grupo Modelo.

Highly rated companies continued to access more favourable loan pricing as bank liquidity improved towards the end of the year.

Average undrawn margins for single A rated companies fell 9.38 basis points (bps) to 40 bps in the fourth quarter. Pricing for BBB-rated companies rose slightly in the fourth quarter to 96.11 bps.

Restricted access to the bond market meant that companies in European peripheral economies like Spain and Italy continued to pay far higher margins than similarly rated companies in the stronger economies of northern Europe.

International lenders were able to earn juicy interest margins by lending to peripheral borrowers after loan pricing increased to cover local banks' higher funding costs.

"The Italian and Spanish markets have provided both the volume and margins to make the year successful for some. Most people remain relatively sanguine about next year and expect to see more M&A and a much better year overall," a senior banker said.

PIPELINE BUILDS Activity in Europe's leveraged loan market fell 16 percent to $117.4 billion in 2012 from a year earlier due to low levels of M&A activity and a lack of new buyouts as private equity sponsors continued to demand.

Volume was boosted by $37.5 billion of loans in the fourth quarter - a 100 percent increase on the third quarter and a 164 percent increase on $14.2 billion in 4Q11.

The largest leveraged loan of 2012 was seen in the fourth quarter, when UK pharmaceutical retailer Alliance Boots amended more than 5 billion pounds ($8.14 billion) of an existing 8.2 billion pounds loan to extend the maturity of the debt and allow a full tie up with U.S. peer Walgreens

The second largest leveraged loan of 2012 was the 6 billion euro-equivalent cross boarder refinancing for German automotive group Schaeffler.

Volume picked up again in the fourth quarter of 2012, after having been quiet since the second half of 2011," a syndicate head said.

Stronger market conditions in the fourth quarter saw a flurry of new buyout loans before the end of the year including 1.03 billion euros of loans backing Advent International's acquisition of German perfume-to-book retailer Douglas Holding with the Kreke family; 388.6 million pounds of loans to back the merger and refinancing of Cinven's UK pharma firms Mercury Pharma and Amdipharm and 228 million euros of senior loans for Oaktree Capital's buyout of French healthcare packaging business Ileos.

"Activity rose in the fourth quarter as deals needed to get done, price expectations were more realistic and sentiment felt more positive. There was also a hot US market which bred confidence in transatlantic distribution. All these things bode well for a positive start to 2013," the syndicate head said.

A strong pipeline of deals to syndicate in 2013 is building, including the loans used to back Advent's 775 million euro buyout of Dutch medical supplier Mediq and the 585 million pound financing backing private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's buyout of a controlling stake in British discount retailer B&M.

Several multibillion sales or refinancings are expected in early 2013, including the sale of a unit of French catering company Elior; the potential sale and flotation of motoring services firm the AA and over-50's insurance and travel company Saga; the sale of energy-metering firm Ista; and the sale or refinancing of German academic book publisher Springer Science & Business Media.

Deutsche Bank topped the EMEA syndicated loan bookrunner league table in 2012, with a $27.78 billion share of the market from 104 deals. BNP Paribas was second with $25.29 billion and 146 deals and Credit Agricole CIB was third with $19.49 billion and 86 deals. ($1 = 0.7553 euros) ($1 = 0.6141 British pounds) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh)