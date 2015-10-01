(Refiles to restore dropped words in 1st and 2nd paras)

* M&A loan volume down 18 pct, while refinancing slumps 35 pct

* Lending to Russian firms plummets to $3.15 bln as sanctions bite

* Leveraged loan volume drops 25 pct

By Alasdair Reilly and Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Oct 1 Syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the first nine months totalled $683 billion, down 24 percent compared to the same period last year, as European merger and acquisition activity remained muted and demand for refinancing continued to tail off, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.

Despite high levels of market liquidity and ultra low interest rates, demand for loans in EMEA has fallen due to global volatility, a lack of confidence to make large debt funded acquisitions, and declining opportunistic refinancing.

"We're certainly less busy than we'd like to be, but we believe the pipeline is there and the loan market has remained robust in the face of the latest volatility. Whether we'll see a rush to get things done before the end of the year, we'll have to wait and see," a senior banker said.

M&A loan volume fell to $128 billion in the first nine months, down 18 percent year-on-year, as many European companies remained cautious over growth prospects and reluctant to raise debt to finance M&A in unpredictable markets.

The largest M&A loan of the third quarter was HeidelbergCement's 3.8 billion euro ($4.24 billion) bridge loan backing its acquisition of Italy's Italcementi, which closed at the beginning of September after being reduced from 4.4 billion euros.

Other sizeable M&A loans put in place in the third quarter but awaiting syndication include $33.75 billion in bridge loans backing Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' acquisition of Allergan's generic drugs business and a US$5.8 billion bridge backing Belgian chemicals group Solvay's purchase of US-based advance materials company Cytec Industries.

In addition, banks are working on a potential $70 billion debt financing backing a possible offer from brewing giant AB InBev's for SABMiller.

Meanwhile, refinancing activity continued to decline in the third quarter with year-to-date volume of $416 billion, 35 percent lower than a year earlier, since many companies have already locked in low priced liquidity.

Investment-grade lending to Europe's higher rated companies dropped 28 percent in the first three quarters to $399 billion from a year earlier.

High-grade M&A lending of $68 billion was 21 percent down in the same period, but refinancing saw a 40 percent drop to $255 billion year-on-year.

The largest refinancings of the third quarter included a $9 billion revolving credit facility arranged in August for AB InBev, a 5 billion euro refinancing for French dairy company Lactalis completed in July and a 3.5 billion euro loan for Spanish department store El Corte Ingles, which was placed in July.

Russia and Ukraine-related sanctions imposed by the US and EU in the spring of 2014 continued to hit the Russian loan market - traditionally the biggest loan market in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In the first nine months of 2015, borrowers in CEEMEA raised $101.5 billion of loans, 14 percent down on the same period in 2014. In Russia, year-to-date loan volume is just $3.15 billion, down from $11 billion for the same period in 2014 and $40 billion for the first nine months of 2013 -- before the sanctions were introduced.

LEVERAGED SLUMP

Leveraged loan volume of $124.9 billion for the first three quarters is 25 percent lower than the same period of 2014 and is on course to be the lowest annual total since 2012 as lenders and investors take a more cautious approach to risk amid wider volatility.

At $56.2 billion, event-driven leveraged loan activity was 7.5 percent higher than during the first three quarters of 2014, while other leveraged activity, including refinancings, repricings and dividend recapitalisations was down 39.3 percent in the first three quarters to $68.7 billion, compared to last year.

The largest leveraged loan of the third quarter was a 1.337 billion euro loan backing Apollo Global Management's acquisition of Saint-Gobain's glass bottle unit Verallia, which was increased twice at the expense of the bonds, and priced at the tighter end of guidance.

The second-largest leveraged loan of the third quarter was an 810 million euro loan backing German cable company Tele Columbus' acquisition of PrimaCom and the refinancing of existing debt.

The third quarter started strongly but activity tailed off during August as investors started to push back against aggressive pricing and documentation to minimise risk exposure during global volatility.

Lenders held off syndicating many of the deals underwritten during August until September, in a bid to gauge investor appetite and pricing levels, while others opted to hold off launching until October.

The pipeline of new deals is diminishing as a number of sponsors seek to IPO credits instead of selling. A number of potential IPOs -- including British payments processing firm Worldpay; French smartcard maker Oberthur Technologies; and Swedish construction products and tools supplier Ahlsell -- could see a flood of money return to the market as leveraged loans are repaid.

HSBC topped the EMEA syndicated loan bookrunner league table after three quarters, with a $32 billion market share and 135 deals. BNP Paribas claimed second spot with $29.5 billion and 178 deals, while Deutsche Bank was third with a $26.7 billion and 111 deals. ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)