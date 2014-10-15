Oct 15 Commodities trader Trafigura, the top
shareholder in London-listed EMED Mining, is seeking
investor support for a bid to oust all of the firm's board
directors but one, the latest twist in a battle over Spain's Rio
Tinto copper mine.
The trader in raw materials and a rival investor in Spanish
mining said on Wednesday it had asked the board of EMED to
convene a shareholder meeting to "bring about much-needed
change".
Trafigura has a stake of just over 18 percent in EMED, but
it will need a majority of shareholders to support its plan for
it to go through.
A spokesman for EMED Mining was not immediately available
for comment.
