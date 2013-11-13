LONDON Nov 13 EMED Mining, which plans to restart Spain's Rio Tinto copper mine, dismissed a potential rival claim by trader Trafigura and said it clearly owned the rights to tap the Andalusian deposit.

Its London shares up over 8 percent to 8.25 pence.

Trafigura, the world's third-biggest trader in raw materials and a rival investor in Spanish mining, earlier this week said it had signed a purchase option agreement with Comision liquidadora de Riotinto that could allow it to buy the rights to Minas de Rio Tinto, the mine which gave its name to a firm that became conglomerate Rio Tinto .

Trafigura did not give details of the deal, but media reports said the agreement could allow Trafigura to take over the project if EMED failed to secure development permits.

London and Toronto-listed EMED, in a statement to the market, dismissed the Trafigura deal and described the Comision liquidadora de Riotinto as a private company in liquidation since 2004.

"EMED Mining Public Limited confirms that its wholly owned Spanish subsidiary ... is the legal owner of the Rio Tinto mining rights, contrary to any implication made by a recent press release from Trafigura," it said.

"EMED Mining remains focused on obtaining the permits required prior to site start-up," it said, adding the environmental plan might be approved by the end of 2013.

Trafigura had no immediate further comment.

The commodities trader already owns the Minas de Aguas Tenidas project in Spain, representing an investment of 400 million euros ($540 million) to date.

Miner Rio Tinto sold its majority stake in the project in the 1950s and the remainder in later years. It was mothballed in 2001, when copper prices sank, until EMED took an option over the project and, later, ownership.